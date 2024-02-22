BJP Has Ended Credibility Crisis In Politics: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday claimed that the BJP has ended the "credibility crisis in politics" created by the Congress and the saffron party has won the trust of people by fulfilling promises.

Singh said this addressing party workers of four Lok Sabha constituencies of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Koraput and Bolangir.

"The people had lost their trust in politicians as the Congress people do not fulfil promises made to people during elections. However, the BJP won the trust of the people by fulfilling all its promises. Therefore, the crisis of credibility in politics has ended. People now have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.