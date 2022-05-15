Sunday, May 15, 2022
BJP Chief JP Nadda To Interact With 14 Heads Of Missions Monday

The party said in a statement that it intends to continue such interactions with small groups of foreign diplomats in future too, and exchanges of delegations with political parties from different countries are also being planned.

BJP Chief JP Nadda To Interact With 14 Heads Of Missions Monday
BJP President J P Nadda PTI

Updated: 15 May 2022 9:05 pm

Heads of missions from 14 countries will participate in an interaction with BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday at the party's headquarters here as part of its "Know BJP" initiative. 

Nadda had launched the exercise on the party's foundation day on April 6 specifically to address the overseas audience and had then interacted with heads of missions of 13 countries.

Under the ongoing initiative, the party will present detailed information on its historical journey, ideology, structure and ongoing activities, it said, noting that Nadda will elaborate on them.

He will also address queries from the guests, the party said. A documentary film depicting the journey of the Jan Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party will also be shown during the programme.

-With PTI Input

