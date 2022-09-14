Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bizman Considered Close To Anubrata Quizzed By CBI In Cattle Smuggling Case

The CBI summoned Rajib Bhattacharya, a Birbhum-based businessman, to ascertain his links with Mondal, the TMC district president who was arrested last month, they said.

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal.
A businessman, considered close to arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, was questioned by the CBI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 3:18 pm

A businessman, considered close to arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, was questioned by the CBI on Wednesday in connection with the cattle smuggling case, officials said.

The CBI summoned Rajib Bhattacharya, a Birbhum-based businessman, to ascertain his links with Mondal, the TMC district president who was arrested last month, they said. Bhattacharya reached the CBI camp office in Bolpur around 2 pm. He refused to speak to waiting journalists as he went inside the office.

Mondal was arrested by the CBI from his Bolpur home on August 11 and is at present in judicial remand at Asansol correctional home after being in the agency's custody for 14 days.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Bizman Close To Anubrata Quizzed CBI Cattle Smuggling Case Birbhum-based Businessman TMC Correctional Home
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League