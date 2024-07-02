Bihar Ward Councillor's Private Part Chopped Off By Woman For Not Turning Up In Court For Marriage

A doctor allegedly chopped off the private part of her boyfriend, a ward councillor, in Bihar's Saran district on Monday for refusing to marry her, reports said.
The man, a councillor of Ward No. 12 in Madhaura block, was admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment.
The accused claimed that she had an affair with the man for the last five years but he was refusing to marry her, an IANS report mentioned, adding that she somehow convinced him for a registered marriage in court.
She reached the court for the marriage but the victim did not turn up.
After this, she called the man to her house where she allegedly chopped off his private part. On hearing the councillor's cry, the neighbours informed the police who found him lying on a bed in a pool of blood.
"The woman is a 25-year-old unmarried doctor from Hajipur. She was doing practice in Madhaura. The victim is also unmarried," the report quoted SHO of Madhaura police station in Saran district as saying.
"We have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway," he added.
In another incident in Bihar earlier this year, a woman allegedly slashed her boyfriend’s genitals and dumped him on the road outside her house in Buxar district. The man was critical after attack that took place in March this year.
Pramod Kumar Chaudhary, the victim’s brother said that the woman, who lives in Dumraon called the man and asked him to come over to her place.
When the 25-year-old victim reached the woman’s house, she attacked him and chopped off his private parts. Later, she dumped him on the road outside her house. The man, soaked in blood managed to reach a hospital where he informed his family about the incident.