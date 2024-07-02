National

Bihar Ward Councillor's Private Part Chopped Off By Woman For Not Turning Up In Court For Marriage

The man, a councillor of Ward No. 12 in Madhaura block, allegedly had an affair with the woman for the last five years but he was refusing to marry her, an IANS report mentioned, adding that she somehow convinced him for a registered marriage in court. She reached the court for the marriage but the victim did not turn up.