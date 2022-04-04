Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Bihar Legislative Council Polls Underway

Polling is underway for two dozen seats of Bihar legislative council where the biennial elections are taking place nearly a year behind schedule.

panchayat polls ( Representative Image ) PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 11:46 am

Polling is underway on Monday for two dozen seats of Bihar legislative council where the biennial elections are taking place nearly a year behind schedule.

The tenure of 24 seats in the 75-strong upper house had ended in July last year but elections had to be put off because of circumstances arising out of COVID 19 pandemic.

Delay in panchayat polls, on account of the raging pandemic, in turn, caused delay in the legislature council elections.

Five of the seats fell vacant before expiry of term owing to deaths of MLCs or their election to the assembly.

Nearly 1.32 lakh voters shall be deciding the fate of 185 candidates across 534 polling booths, one each for every administrative block.

