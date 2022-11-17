Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Bihar: 21 Candidates In Fray In Kurhani Bypoll

21 candidates are running in the Kurhani by-election in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on December 5.

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 10:12 pm

A total of 21 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the December 5 Kurhani by-election in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, officials said on Thursday.

Thursday was the last date for filing nominations, while candidates can withdraw their submissions by November 21.

The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The bypoll was necessitated by the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Sahni after he was convicted and sentenced to three years in jail in a fraud case.

The BJP has fielded Kedar Prasad Gupta, while JD(U) has nominated Manoj Singh Kushwaha, a two-time former MLA from the constituency. He enjoys the support of the seven-party Grand Alliance.

Political observers believe that the BJP also has the support of two factions of the Lok Jan Shakti Party led by Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras and his nephew Chirag Paswan. 

Gupta had lost to Sahni by only around 700 votes in the previous 2020 polls. This time, however, the RJD has spared the seat for its ally JD(U).

Two smaller parties – Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) – that enjoy substantial clout in certain pockets have also joined the fray against the BJP and JD(U).

VIP has fielded Nilabh Kumar, while AIMIM has nominated Mohammad Ghulam Murtaza. 

