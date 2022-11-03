The Bhopal Municipal Corporation on Thursday decided to rechristen two areas in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city after the MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur found the place names to be “impure”.

The Halalpur Bus Stand will be renamed Hanuman Garhi Bus Stand and Lal Ghati will be called Mahendra Narayan Das Ji Maharaj Sarveshwar Chauraha.

The proposal to change names was passed at the council meeting.

Sadhvi Pragya said: “The word ‘Halal’ in Halalpur is impure. By removing the symbol of slavery, we again have the power to change the history of India. We also stand to change the history of Bhopal and rebuild it.”

The BJP leaders added there had been many murders at the ‘Lalghati’ crossroads.

"Many brave heroes have been martyred. So we should pay our respects by forgetting the bloody past,” said the Malegaon blasts accused.

Corporation president Kishan Suryavanshi passed both resolutions.



