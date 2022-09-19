Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Begins Day 12 By Interacting With Fisherfolk In Alappuzha

In an early morning meeting, Rahul Gandhi discussed the challenges of rising fuel costs, reduced subsidies, dwindling fish stock and environmental destruction among other issues.

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Bharat Jodo Yatra Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 10:31 am

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday held discussions with the fishermen community here at the Vadackal beach ahead of the 12th day of his party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In an early morning meeting, Gandhi discussed the challenges of rising fuel costs, reduced subsidies, dwindling fish stock and environmental destruction among other issues.

"At 6am, @RahulGandhi interacted with fisherfolk at Vadackal beach in Alappuzha on their challenges—rising fuel costs, reduced subsidies, dwindling fish stock, lack of social welfare & pensions, inadequate educational opportunities, and environmental destruction. #BharatJodoYatra," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

The Yatra on Monday was kick-started from Punnapra while senior Congress leaders K Muraleedharan, Kodikkunnil Suresh, Ramesh Chennithala, K C Venugopal and Leader of the  Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan accompanied Gandhi.

The morning leg of the yatra will conclude at Kalavoor, after covering around 16 km. The yatra will resume at 4.30 PM and will traverse around nine km before halting at Mayithara near Cherthala.

The Congress party's 3,570 km and 150-day long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and would conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on the evening of September 10 evening, would go through the State covering 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

PM's Release Of Cheetah Tactic To Divert Attention From 'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Jairam Ramesh In Bengal

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts 10th Day Of Marching In Kerala

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Decisive Moment For Country's Politics: Jairam Ramesh

Tags

National Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress Indian Politics Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi Senior Congress Leader K Muraleedharan Vadackal Beach
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

'We Will Definitely Show Our Papers': Why Muslims In Jharkhand Are Celebrating New Domicile Policy

'We Will Definitely Show Our Papers': Why Muslims In Jharkhand Are Celebrating New Domicile Policy