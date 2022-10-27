Bharat Jodo Yatra May Touch Ambedkar's Birthplace On November 26

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is likely to reach Dr. B R Ambedkar's birthplace Mhow near here in Madhya Pradesh on November 26, which is celebrated as Constitution Day, a senior party leader said on Thursday.

Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, who is also chairman of the Bharat Jodo Yatra organizing committee, said the Madhya Pradesh leg of the yatra, launched on September 7 at Kanniyakumari, will be finalized by the state Congress.

“The route and shape of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will be finalized under the leadership of state Congress president Kamal Nath by November 1," he told reporters here.

Answering a question, Singh said the discussion was on in the party on the issue of taking the yatra to Ambedkar's birthplace Mhow on November 26.

Ambedkar was born in Mhow town, about 25km away from Indore, on April 14, 1891. A grand memorial has been constructed in his honor in the town by the state government.

Congress leaders said after covering the Maharashtra leg, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh from Burhanpur in the last week of November and will be in the state for nearly a fortnight while passing through different districts.

Singh said the yatra is not related to winning elections and the mass outreach program's wider aim is to highlight basic issues like rising inflation and unemployment.

Meanwhile, the Congress is planning to hold a meeting of lawyers on the occasion of Constitution Day, and the party's Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, a Supreme Court advocate, addressed a meeting on the issue in Indore on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, Tankha said one of the aims of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to make people aware of protecting the Constitution.

