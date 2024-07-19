Beyond Jammu Encounters, It Is Mainstream Parties Versus DGP In The Calm Valley

The DGP had said SP rank officers were arrested and put in jails alongside terrorists, for crimes they had never committed. “The drowning of two girls in 2014 was allowed to be hijacked by narrative terrorism who held the valley at ransom, hartals, and rioting for many weeks. A very detailed investigation by the CBI and verified by the AIIMS forensics proved it was an accident. Things had come to such a pass that the so-called mainstream political parties had started cultivating leaders of terror networks and sometimes directly to further their electoral prospects,” the DGP had said.