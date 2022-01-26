Bengal Logs 4,494 New Covid Cases, 36 Deaths

West Bengal on Tuesday registered 4,494 fresh Covid-19 cases, 52 less than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 19,74,285, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state also recorded 36 new fatalities due to the disease, which took the death toll to 20,411. Of the fresh fatalities, South 24 Parganas district recorded the maximum at nine, while Kolkata and North 24 Parganas district accounted for seven deaths each, the bulletin said. The positivity rate improved to 7.12 per cent from Monday's 8.84 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 18,825 patients recovered from the disease in the state taking the discharge rate to 94.91 per cent. So far, 18,73,706 people have been cured of the disease. Since Monday, 63,123 samples have been tested for coronavirus taking the total number of such tests to 2,28,94,268, it added.

On Tuesday, 6,24,034 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered in West Bengal, a health department official said.

With inputs from PTI.