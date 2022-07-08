Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bengal Logs 2,950 New Covid-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

West Bengal now has 18,856 active cases, while 20,05,689 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said. In the past 24 hours, 17,430 samples were tested for COVID-19, it said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 16.92 per cent.

undefined
Bengal Logs 2,950 New Covid-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 10:10 pm

The Covid-19 graph continued to rise in West Bengal, as the state reported 2,950 fresh cases, raising the tally to 20,45,781, an official bulletin said on Friday.

The death toll also mounted to 21,236 after three more fatalities were registered, it said. The state had logged 2,889 single-day infections on Thursday.

West Bengal now has 18,856 active cases, while 20,05,689 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said. In the past 24 hours, 17,430 samples were tested for COVID-19, it said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 16.92 per cent.

Related stories

Madhya Pradesh Sees 115 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; 125 Recoveries Leave Active Tally At 778

Chhattisgarh Sees 296 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Rises To 1,363

Gujarat Reports 636 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 3,893

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How To Indulge In Armchair Travel This Weekend

How To Indulge In Armchair Travel This Weekend

Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20: Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20: Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match Live