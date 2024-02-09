A clash erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Friday as thousands of followers of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan took to the streets protesting gainst detention of the Islamic cleric for giving a 'jail bharo' call over the ongoing Gyanvapi row
As per media reports, stone pelting was reported in the Shahmat Ganj area in which one person was injured.
According to the District Magistrate, police are investigating the matter and an FIR will be lodged.
All about the tension in Bareilly
The tension stemmed from the Muslim cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan's 'jail bharo andolan' (fill the prison) call on Thursday where he urged his supporters to follow him in offering their arrest to police.
Raza Khan's 'jail bharo' call came in protest against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath's statement in assembly where he claimed that Muslims should wilfully give up their claim on Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura.
Advertisement
Heavy police protection deployed
In a bid to restore law and order in the affected area, around 1,000 police personnel have been deployed.
As per media reports, six Additional Superintendents of Police and twelve Circle Officers are also on the ground to control the situation.