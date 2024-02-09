A clash erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Friday as thousands of followers of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan took to the streets protesting gainst detention of the Islamic cleric for giving a 'jail bharo' call over the ongoing Gyanvapi row

As per media reports, stone pelting was reported in the Shahmat Ganj area in which one person was injured.

According to the District Magistrate, police are investigating the matter and an FIR will be lodged.