'Baniya Ka Beta': Amit Shah Slams Congress' 'Hisaab Maange Haryana' Campaign

During his visit to Haryana on Tuesday, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda over the his ‘Hisaab Maange Haryana’ campaign seeking an account of the corruption during his reign.
The former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on July 11 launched the anti-corruption campaign in a bid to highlight the alleged drawbacks of the BJP-led state government.
Moreover, the feedback of the campaign, as he said would be used to interpret mindset and expectations of the people which inturn will help in formulating the Congress party's upcoming assembly election manifesto.
What all did Amit Shah say?
Calling himself a son of a 'baniya' (merchant community), the union minister asserted that he keeps a close tab on every penny.
"Baniya ka beta hu, payi-payi ka hisab leke chalta hu," he said.
"Hooda sahab, I have come here with the accounts, what will you ask for? I challenge you to go in public with a portfolio of our works of 10 years and Congress' work of 10 years", he further added.
The Haryana Assembly elections are due later this year.
Slamming Hooda over his anti-corruption campaign, Shah said, "They ( Congress) were in government in both, central and state for 10 years, but they only sanctioned ₹41,000 crores for Haryana. When PM Modi and Manohar Lal Khattar came into power, we sanctioned ₹2.69 lakh crores for Haryana. Can you give accounts for providing fewer jobs, doing casteism, corruption, and nepotism? We have accounts of each village. Our party workers will visit 6250 village panchayats in the state and give accounts of our work. Hooda Sahab, you need to give your accounts, not us."
"In Karnataka, the Congress snatched reservation for backward classes and gave it to Muslims. The same will happen here if they come (to power) here," Shah said.