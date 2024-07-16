'Baniya Ka Beta': Amit Shah Slams Congress' 'Hisaab Maange Haryana' Campaign

Slamming Hooda over his anti-corruption campaign, Shah said, "They ( Congress) were in government in both, central and state for 10 years, but they only sanctioned ₹41,000 crores for Haryana. When PM Modi and Manohar Lal Khattar came into power, we sanctioned ₹2.69 lakh crores for Haryana. Can you give accounts for providing fewer jobs, doing casteism, corruption, and nepotism? We have accounts of each village. Our party workers will visit 6250 village panchayats in the state and give accounts of our work. Hooda Sahab, you need to give your accounts, not us."