India News Live: Curfew Imposed In Bangladesh As Death Toll Crosses 100, Over 300 Indian Students Return Home As Violence Escalates

India News Live: Over 100 people have been killed in Bangladesh in stir over quota in government jobs as the Sheikh Hasina led government has imposed nationwide curfew. Meanwhile, several Indian students mostly pursuing MBBS courses in the violence-hit country are fleeing back home. In other news, X-CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the most followed leader on his micro-blogging platform.