India News Live: Curfew Imposed In Bangladesh As Death Toll Crosses 100, Over 300 Indian Students Return Home As Violence Escalates

Kanwar Yatra Route Live News: Adityanath Extends 'Name Display' Order To All Yatra Routes
Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has extended the order to all all Kanwar Yatra routes across the state after the UP police asked all eateries, shops and food carts along theroute to display their owners’ names in Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Shamli.
Microsoft Outage Live: Operations At Delhi's IGI Airport Now Normal
The operations at Delhi's IGI airport went back to normal after daylong system outage yesterday. The airport and airline operations across the country were almost crippled on Friday due to a Microsoft outage globally.
Bangladesh Quota Violence Live: Over 300 Indian Students Return Back Home
Over 300 Indian students have been forced to return home following sporadic violence in Bangladesh that has left reportedly over 100 people dead and over 1500 injured.
Latest News Live: Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For Being Most Followed Leader On X
Social media platform X CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the most followed world leader on his micro-blogging site.
Bangladesh Violence Live: Curfew Imposed As Death Toll Crosses 100 Mark
At least 105 people have been killed while over 1500 injured reportedly during clashes in the violence-hit Bangladesh as the government led by Sheikh Hasina has imposed curfew in the country.