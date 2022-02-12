Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Assam Logs 267 New Covid-19 Cases, 6 More Deaths

The state had registered 294 coronavirus cases and five deaths on Thursday. The positivity rate decreased to 0.91 per cent from the previous day's 0.98 per cent.

Assam Logs 267 New Covid-19 Cases, 6 More Deaths
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a passenger for the COVID-19 test. PTI Photo/Vijay Verma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 9:32 am

Assam reported 267 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, pushing the tally to 7,23,244, while six fresh fatalities took the death toll to 6,596, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

The number of samples tested for Covid-19 during the day is 29,432 as against Thursday's 30,008. The bulletin said that the state tested a total of 2,81,72,752 samples so far. Assam currently has 3,916 active cases. 

Related stories

Assam Logs 294 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Assam Maintains Declining Trend In COVID-19

Polling For 80 Municipal Boards In Assam On Mar 6; Counting On Mar 9

Of the fresh fatalities, Jorhat reported three deaths while Dima Hasao, Sivasagar and Sonitpur recorded one each. The death rate in the state now is 0.91 per cent, the bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of fresh positive cases at 100, followed by 18 in Kamrup, 16 in Barpeta and 14 in Dima Hasao. Altogether 766 patients recovered from the disease during the day, raising the total number of cured people to 7,11,385. The recovery rate now is 98.36 per cent in the state.

The number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 during the day is 1,20,410. Over 4.23 crore beneficiaries have been inoculated so far, the bulletin said.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Assam COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate Vaccination Assam
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Bengal: Banners With Vajpayee, Advani’s Photo Seek Votes For Didi In Siliguri

Bengal: Banners With Vajpayee, Advani’s Photo Seek Votes For Didi In Siliguri

Covid-19 : India Logs 50,407 New Coronavirus Cases, 804 Fatalities

Ensure Sufficient Coal For State Power Plants: Gehlot To Officials

Son Of MoS (Home) Moves HC For Getting Corrected His Bail Order

Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 8 Degrees Celsius

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri