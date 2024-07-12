Nearly 14 Lakh People Affected, 26 Districts Submerged: Assam Floods 2024 Top Points

Death Toll: The flood, storm, and lightning have claimed 99 lives, with 83 deaths due to the deluge.

River Levels: The Brahmaputra river continued to flow above the danger level at Nematighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri, while the Burhidihing was still flowing over the red mark in Khowang, Disang in Nanglamuraghat, and Kushiyara in Karimganj.