Nearly 14 Lakh People Affected, 26 Districts Submerged: Assam Floods 2024 Top Points

The flood situation in Assam remains dire, with 26 districts inundated and over 13.99 lakh people affected, an official bulletin said. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin reported widespread devastation, with major rivers flowing above danger levels and extensive damage to infrastructure.
Assam Floods 2024 | Top Points
Extensive Inundation: 26 districts are underwater, including Cachar, Barpeta, Kamrup, Nagaon, Dhubri, Darrang, Biswanath, Golaghat, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Sivsagar, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Tinsukia, and Nalbari, affecting 13,99,949 people.
Worst-Hit Districts: Dhubri is the most affected, with 2,41,186 people suffering, followed by Cachar (1,60,889) and Darrang (1,08,125).
Rescue Efforts: 100 people were evacuated to safer locations in Dhubri district, with 33 boats deployed for rescue and relief operations.
Death Toll: The flood, storm, and lightning have claimed 99 lives, with 83 deaths due to the deluge.
River Levels: The Brahmaputra river continued to flow above the danger level at Nematighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri, while the Burhidihing was still flowing over the red mark in Khowang, Disang in Nanglamuraghat, and Kushiyara in Karimganj.
Crop Damage: 39,133.57 hectares of cropland have been inundated, affecting agricultural production.
Displacement: 41,596 people are taking shelter in 189 relief camps, with 110 relief distribution centres catering to 72,847 people.
Animal Casualties: 221 animals and poultry were washed away, and 9,86,253 animals were affected.
Infrastructure Damage: Damage to various infrastructure, including houses, bridges, roads and embankments, has been reported from various districts.