Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Home National

Ashok Gehlot Meets Families Of Nomadic, Semi-Nomadic Communities

Ashok Gehlot said the state government is working for the development of the deprived sections, protecting their rights and providing them justice. 

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot PTI

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 7:59 am

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday met families of nomadic and semi-nomadic castes who earn their livelihood by selling handmade wooden products in Jaipur, an official statement said. 

The CM interacted with the families which have been living there for years after his cavalcade halted outside the area, it said. 

"He listened to their problems. He assured them speedy disposal of their grievances," the statement said.

Gehlot said the state government is working for the development of the deprived sections, protecting their rights and providing them justice. 

"The government is determined to solve the problems of nomadic and semi-nomadic families and all appropriate steps are being taken for this," he said. 

The CM directed officials to take necessary action to provide relief to the families.

Rajasthan Dalit Boy Death: My Son Wanted To Quench Thirst But He Lost His Life, Says Boy's Father

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

