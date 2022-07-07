Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Army Recruitment Rallies For ‘Agniveers’ To Begin From August 19 In Uttarakhand

Agniveers are soldiers recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force on short-term contract under the Centre’s recently-introduced military recruitment scheme 'Agnipath'.

Army Recruitment Rallies For ‘Agniveers’ To Begin From August 19 In Uttarakhand Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 7:11 pm

Army recruitment rallies for ‘Agniveers’ will begin next month at Kotdwar, Ranikhet and Pithoragarh regions in Uttarakhand, an official statement said on Thursday. Agniveers are soldiers recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force on short-term contract under the Centre’s recently-introduced military recruitment scheme 'Agnipath'.

“The recruitment rallies are scheduled to begin on August 19 at Kotdwar, Ranikhet and Pithoragarh,” the official release here said. The recruitment rally at Kotdwar will start on August 19 at Gabbar Singh camp and go on till August 31. It will cover seven districts of Garhwal region, namely, Chamoli, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Uttarkashi.

The recruitment rally, starting on August 20, at Somnath ground, Kumaon Regiment Centre, Ranikhet will cover four districts of Almora, Bageshwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar in the Kumaon region. The drive will also go on till August 31. The recruitment rally in Pithoragarh will begin on September 5 and will go on till September 12. The rally, to be held at Gen BC Joshi Army Public School, will cover the two border districts of Champawat and Pithoragarh, the release added.

(With PTI Inputs)

