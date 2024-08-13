Anticipation And Hope: The Migration Impact On Rural Families

Shyam Lohra is the only member of his 6-member family who chose to stay behind and not migrate in search of income. He says its time for the younger sons now.
Balak Lohra telling us about the whole migrant crisis in the villages of his district and the lack of income opportunities in the villages away from the rural highways.
Balak Lohra points out it was a good day for the village as rain hit late but there was still a chance this year that the gods would be graceful.
Satpal Lohra head of the family now stays at home, waiting for his younger sons now to send in money for the welfare of the family members left behind at home.
Wife of a migrant worker tells us her ordeal over her migrant husbands death allegedly a suicide which the family refutes that happened in Andhra Pradesh where her husband was working then.
Passport photo of husband and wife together that Munni Devi points at while tells us about her husbands alleged suicide.
A women waits in anticipation at the exact point where PM Modi held his Man Ki Baat program promising the village a handicraft market.
Anita Lohra from Masiyatu tells us about why the men of her Family migrate in search of employment opportunities, while reminding us about Prime minister Narendra Modi's promise of providing the village with a local handicrafts market on his Man Ki Baat online program a year before in which the PM spoke to her family.
A father and son worker duo tell us how the lack of funds force the youngsters of the village to look for work in brick kilns far from their village, only to realize the income doesn't always bring them back out from the circle of debt.
Locked houses are in plenty here, telling us how many families have chosen to migrate elsewhere looking for other employment as daily wage labourers.