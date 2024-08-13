National

Anticipation And Hope: The Migration Impact On Rural Families

Migration has become a lifeline for many in rural areas, where economic opportunities are scarce and daily survival often depends on remittances from family members working far from home. As we explore the lives of those affected by this phenomenon, we encounter stories of hope, struggle, and resilience. From individuals like Shyam Lohra, who stays behind while his family seeks better prospects, to the pain of families coping with the loss of loved ones far away, the impact of migration is deeply felt. Abandoned homes stand as stark symbols of the migration crisis gripping local communities. With many families leaving in search of work as daily wage laborers, these empty houses tell stories of economic despair and the profound impact of migration on rural life.

Photo: Abhishek Basu/Outlook

Shyam Lohra is the only member of his 6-member family who chose to stay behind and not migrate in search of income. He says its time for the younger sons now.

2/10
Photo: Abhishek Basu/Outlook

Balak Lohra telling us about the whole migrant crisis in the villages of his district and the lack of income opportunities in the villages away from the rural highways.

3/10
Photo: Abhishek Basu/Outlook

Balak Lohra points out it was a good day for the village as rain hit late but there was still a chance this year that the gods would be graceful.

4/10
Photo: Abhishek Basu/Outlook

Satpal Lohra head of the family now stays at home, waiting for his younger sons now to send in money for the welfare of the family members left behind at home.

5/10
Photo: Abhishek Basu/Outlook

Wife of a migrant worker tells us her ordeal over her migrant husbands death allegedly a suicide which the family refutes that happened in Andhra Pradesh where her husband was working then.

6/10
Photo: Abhishek Basu/Outlook

Passport photo of husband and wife together that Munni Devi points at while tells us about her husbands alleged suicide.

7/10
Photo: Abhishek Basu/Outlook

A women waits in anticipation at the exact point where PM Modi held his Man Ki Baat program promising the village a handicraft market.

8/10
Photo: Abhishek Basu/Outlook

Anita Lohra from Masiyatu tells us about why the men of her Family migrate in search of employment opportunities, while reminding us about Prime minister Narendra Modi's promise of providing the village with a local handicrafts market on his Man Ki Baat online program a year before in which the PM spoke to her family.

9/10
Photo: Abhishek Basu/Outlook

A father and son worker duo tell us how the lack of funds force the youngsters of the village to look for work in brick kilns far from their village, only to realize the income doesn't always bring them back out from the circle of debt.

10/10
Photo: Abhishek Basu/Outlook

Locked houses are in plenty here, telling us how many families have chosen to migrate elsewhere looking for other employment as daily wage labourers.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BGT: Ponting Predicts 3-1 Series Win To Pat Cummins' AUS Against Rohit Sharma's IND
  2. Rohit Sharma Was A Fantastic Leader, Privileged To Work With Him, Says Rahul Dravid
  3. West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
  4. ECB, Cricket Scotland In Talks Over Team GB For Los Angeles Olympics 2028
  5. Wriddhiman Saha Set To Play For Bengal In All Three Formats
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kylian Mbappe In Action On TV And Online
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Watch Out For These Five Players In The Upcoming Season
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Premier League: Guardiola Reveals Grealish 'Blow' But Hopes Man City Winger Could Face Chelsea
  5. EFL Championship: Scott Parker Hails 'Big Result' As Burnley Trounce Luton Town
Tennis News
  1. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
  2. Canadian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Downs Andrey Rublev To Clinch ATP 1000 Title - Data Debrief
  3. National Bank Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Second Straight Title
  4. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  5. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  2. Anticipation And Hope: The Migration Impact On Rural Families
  3. 'Made A Mistake': Ajit Pawar On Fielding Wife Sunetra Against Sister Supriya In Baramati LS Polls
  4. Delhi Flag Hoisting Row: CM Kejriwal's Direction For Atishi To Hoist Tricolour Invalid, Says GAD
  5. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: NHRC Issues Notice To West Bengal Govt, State Police Chief
Entertainment News
  1. 'Thangalaan' And 'Kanguva' Release In Trouble: Madras HC Orders Studio Green To Pay Rs 1 Crore For Each Film; Here's Why
  2. 'Kottukkali' Trailer Review: Anna Ben Is Possessed By A Spirit In This Soori Starrer
  3. Netizens React With Joy As AbRam Khan Lends His Voice To 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Hindi Version
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirupati Temple On Mother Sridevi's Birth Anniversary With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya
  5. Kit Harrington Reveals Why 'Game Of Thrones' Finale Was 'Rushed': We Were All So Tired
US News
  1. 'More Oceanfront Property...': See What Trump Said About Climate Change During His Chat with Musk
  2. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  3. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
  4. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
  5. DDOS Attack, Coup Against Biden And More | Trump-Musk X Interview Highlights
World News
  1. Bangladesh Violence: Murder Case Filed Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina
  2. Bangladesh After Hasina: Political Shifts, Yunus’ Leadership, And The Surge In Attacks On Minorities
  3. UNSC 'Ill-Equipped' For Changing World: Appeal Made For UN Reform, Permanent Seats For Africa, India
  4. 'More Oceanfront Property...': See What Trump Said About Climate Change During His Chat with Musk
  5. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone