A man named Vara Prasad in Relliveedhi under One-Town police station limits in Vizag city killed his daughter Likhita at their house as he did not approve of her boyfriend Aravind. He took a selfie video to explain his stance, before surrendering to the police.

Likhita, a class 10 student, had told her father about Aravind. After seeing her go out on a couple of dates with Aravind, Vara Prasad complained to the police, who in turn counselled the couple. “Despite several warnings, Likhita continued affair with Aravind. Hence, I killed her on Friday,” the accused father says in the video.

Vara Prasad says he brought up his daughter “like a boy”, gave her good education and enrolled her for boxing classes as per her wish. But then she confessed to having a boyfriend. “I told her stop it as the boy is in problems. She didn't listen. Hence, I killed her on the same day when my mother died.”

Vara Prasad goes on to show the body of his daughter in the video.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Vara Prasad is a chronic alcoholic. “Prasad’s wife deserted him around 10 years ago due to alleged harassment. A few years ago, his elder daughter left the house and she has been staying with her boyfriend," said Inspector of One-Town, L Revathamma. "We suspect that the deceased father V Vara Prasad might have killed her. The investigation is on to ascertain the exact reasons behind the murder," the Inspector added.



