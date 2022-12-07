Amidst Announcement Of Crucial Election Results, Parliament To Begin Winter Session Today

Amidst the excitement over the results of both the MCD followed by the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh state assemblies, the winter session of the parliament is all set to begin today. The session, as the political analysts say will see the ripples of the state election results as every assembly election and victory offers further legitimacy to the winning party.

The session will go on up to December 29. There will be total 17 sittings of both the houses where several issues of importance will be discussed.

The government has already planned to introduce 16 new bills in this session among which the major ones are The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill 2022, The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill 2022, The Multi-State Cooperatives Societies (Amendment) Bill 2022, The Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2022.

The opposition is expected to rock the boat of the government with the issues of misuse of central probe agencies, price rise, India-China border dispute and unemployment.

The sessions will be held at the old parliament building as the new one is yet to see the dawn of the day.

As per the conventions, the government yesterday held an all-party meeting inside the Parliamentary library building. Defence minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh presided over the meeting. Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also attended the meeting along with other leaders of the different political parties.

After the meeting, Pralhad Joshi told the reporters, “Thirty-one out of 47 parties took part in the all-party meeting held today. Some suggestions have come from the Opposition and we have noted them.”

However, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has objected to the government’s decision of extending the winter session through Christmas. He said, “Like Hindus and Muslims, Christians also have their own festivals, so they should get the chance to celebrate these festivals.”

Responding to the allegations that the government hasn’t kept the issue of Christmas in mind, Joshi said that December 24 and 25 will be holidays.