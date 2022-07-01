Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amid Spike In Covid Cases, DM Makes Face Masks Mandatory In Leh

Ladakh has reported 22 fresh cases of coronavirus, thereby increasing the infection tally to 28,411, while 11 patients were cured and discharged from the hospital on Thursday, officials said.

undefined
Amid Spike In Covid Cases, DM Makes Face Masks Mandatory In Leh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 12:09 pm

Amid sudden spike of Covid-19 cases in Ladakh, the administration has made wearing of face masks mandatory for public in Leh district of the union territory.

As per an order issued by District Magistrate Shrikant Balasaheb Suse on Thursday, the wearing of facemasks is mandatory for the people in public places in Leh to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In case of any violation of the order, the violator will be fined Rs 500, the DM said.

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 17,070 Fresh Infections, Active Cases Rise To 1,07,189

COVID-19 At Wimbledon 2022: Roberto Bautista Agut Latest To Pull Out After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Chhattisgarh Logs 167 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 933

Ladakh has reported 22 fresh cases of coronavirus, thereby increasing the infection tally to 28,411, while 11 patients were cured and discharged from the hospital on Thursday, officials said.

The number of active Covid cases has gone up to 78 in Ladakh -- 77 in Leh and one in Kargil.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Leh Ladakh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Goa: A State Where ‘Political Tourists’ Landed And Shiv Sena Hasn’t Been Able To Leave Its Mark

Goa: A State Where ‘Political Tourists’ Landed And Shiv Sena Hasn’t Been Able To Leave Its Mark