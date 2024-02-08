Amid Legal Dispute Over AMU’s Minority Status, Questions Remain Over Future Of Minority Institutions In India

The legal dispute over AMU’s minority status

The legal dispute over AMU’s minority status dates back to 1965 when amendments to the Aligarh Muslim University Act, 1920, deprived the institute of its role as the university’s sole governing body. The body instead consisted of members who were appointed by the President. Legal experts point out that the problem began from here, when Muslims were not given administrative powers within the institution. The power of the Court (Aligarh’s sole governing body) was reduced to merely an advisory body and non-minorities were allowed to be its members, says Sajid Bukhari, a legal practitioner. Subsequent legal judgments further upheld these amendments that stripped the administrative powers from Muslims – instead of protecting it, Bukhari says.

One such judgement was given in the 1968 Azeez Basha vs Union of India case.

The AMU, deciding to contest these amendments and reiterate that they had the right to administer institutions, filed a petition in 1967, arguing that Muslims had established the AMU and therefore, had the right to manage it. In response to the petition, the Supreme Court held in 1968 that the university is not a minority educational institution protected under the Indian Constitution – a judgement that sent ripples across the Muslim community.

The current BJP-led NDA government has been relying on this judgement to make its case that AMU is not a minority institution.