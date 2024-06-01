National

Air India: Delhi-San Francisco Flight Takes Off After 30-Hour Delay, Over 200 Fliers Face Trouble | Details

As per reports, the flight was originally scheduled to take off from the Delhi airport at 3.30 pm on Thursday. Initially, owing to operational reasons, it was delayed by six hours before getting rescheduled for Friday. As per reports, Air India also had to wait for a crew change and also offered a full refund and hotel stay to all the passengers