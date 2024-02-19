‘Abdullahs Hold Secret Meetings With PM Modi, Amit Shah’: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday claimed that National Conference leaders Dr Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah hold clandestine meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Azad who ended decades-old-relationship with Congress and launched his own Democratic Progressive Azad Party said the Abdullahs "say one thing in Srinagar, another in Jammu, and something else in Delhi.”