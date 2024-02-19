‘Abdullahs Hold Secret Meetings With PM Modi, Amit Shah’: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday claimed that National Conference leaders Dr Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah hold clandestine meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Azad who ended decades-old-relationship with Congress and launched his own Democratic Progressive Azad Party said the Abdullahs "say one thing in Srinagar, another in Jammu, and something else in Delhi.”
Azad claimed the Abdullahs, had made calculated efforts to forge an alliance with the BJP back in 2014.
He accused Abdullahs of playing a double game.
"Farooq and Omar are trying to please both the government and the opposition," India Today quoted Azad as saying.
He said both the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had made frequent overtures to form a government with the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.
He also said a meeting was held between the Abdullahs and PM Modi on August 3, 2019, just before the controversial abrogation of Article 370.
He claimed that rumours swirled in Delhi that the Abdullahs had been taken into confidence about the decision, and had even suggested placing Valley leaders under house arrest.
Azad backed former NC leader Devender Singh Rana's claims that the party was keen to tie up with the BJP, for which Omar Abdullah led negotiations. The BJP had not accepted their offer, Rana had claimed.
"I'm aware that NC was desperately trying to form a government with the BJP in J&K. I had told PM Modi on the floor of the House not to indulge in any political adventure in J&K," Azad was quoted in the report as saying.