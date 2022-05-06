Friday, May 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

6 Killed In Car Accident In UP's Rampur

The residents of Moradabad district were on their way to attend a marriage ceremony in Rampur in their Toyota Innova car which rammed into an electric pole and then hit a roadside tree, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said. Six people were killed on the spot, he said.

6 Killed In Car Accident In UP's Rampur
6 Killed In Car Accident In UP's Rampur Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 5:28 pm

Six people were killed in a road accident in Azim Nagar Police Station area here on Friday, police said.

The residents of Moradabad district were on their way to attend a marriage ceremony in Rampur in their Toyota Innova car which rammed into an electric pole and then hit a roadside tree, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said. Six people were killed on the spot, he said.

Related stories

ED Summons Against TN Minister Stayed

Power Ministry Asks All Imported Coal-Based Thermal Plants To Run On Full Capacity

Arsenal Extend Manager Mikel Arteta’s Contract For Three Years Till 2024-25 Season

There were 11 people in the vehicle, the SP said, adding that four others were seriously injured and were being treated in the district hospital. One child who was also in the vehicle escaped unhurt, he said.

All occupants of the car belonged to Rahata Mafi village that comes under Dilari Police Station area, said the officer. The deceased were identified as Vineet, 30, Rajesh, 45, Krashab, 28, Akash Saxena, 29, Vivek Chauhan, 20, and Saurabh, 31. The SP, who rushed to the spot, said that a police team has been deployed there and the bodies are being sent for post mortem examination.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Car Accident Killed In Car Accident Casualties Investigation/Enquiry UP Police Rampur Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Fire Breaks Out In Pawne MIDC Area In Navi Mumbai

Fire Breaks Out In Pawne MIDC Area In Navi Mumbai

John Krasinski Plays This Iconinc MCU Character In 'Doctor Strange 2'

John Krasinski Plays This Iconinc MCU Character In 'Doctor Strange 2'