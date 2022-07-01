Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

30-Year-Old Arrested For Posting Objectionable Remarks Against Prime Minister Modi In Uttar Pradesh

A 30-year-old man posting objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media account has been arrested.

undefined
PM Modi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 8:37 pm

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media account, police said here on Friday.


 Accused Rehan, hailing from Nadayal village under Sahaswan police station limits, had made the post carrying objectionable remarks against the prime minister and the post went viral on at least a couple of social media platforms, police said.


 In-charge of the police station Sanjeev Kumar Shukla said sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar, posted in the station, registered a case against Rehan. 

Tags

National 30-yr-old Arrested Objectionable Comments Narendra Modi Prime Minister Uttar Pradesh Police Stations Registered Case
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Less than 1 Crore Retail Investors Trade On NSE, Says RBI’s Financial Stability Report

Less than 1 Crore Retail Investors Trade On NSE, Says RBI’s Financial Stability Report