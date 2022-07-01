Friday, Jul 01, 2022
3 Held For Blackmailing Phagwara Resident

The police stated that three people, including two women, were arrested for demanding Rs 5 lakh from a person by threatening to put online his nude video.

blackmailing (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 10:04 pm

Three people, including two women, were arrested for demanding Rs 5 lakh from a person by threatening to put online his nude video, said police on Friday.              


 Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu said a special operation was launched by Sub-Inspector Amandeep Nahar after which the trio was arrested.              


 The accused were identified as Balbir Kaur, Vandana, and Avtar Singh, residents of district Hoshiarpur, said the SSP.              


 The case was registered on the complaint of Tajinder Singh, resident of Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara. He runs a shoe shop.              

Balbir Kaur had borrowed Rs 20,000 from the shopkeeper, he said.              


 When he demanded his money back, she asked him to get it from her house, said the SSP.              


 When he went there, Balbir Kaur and Vandna allegedly dragged him inside a room, removed their and his clothes, and Avtar Singh, who also stepped in, made a video.              


 They demanded Rs 5 lakh from Tajinder, threatening to make the video viral if the amount was not given, said police.              


 Tajinder gave Rs one lakh, promising to give the remaining amount later but the trio were arrested on a tip-off, he said. 

