Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

22 Covid Deaths, 859 New Cases In Odisha

The infections are the lowest since 680 cases on January 4. The state had logged 859 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths on Monday.

22 Covid Deaths, 859 New Cases In Odisha
22 Covid Deaths, 859 New Cases In Odisha PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 8:49 pm

Twenty-two more coronavirus patients have died in Odisha and, 925 people tested positive for the pathogen, the Health Department said on Tuesday.


The daily positivity rate was 1.7 per cent and, 203 children were among those newly infected. The infections are the lowest since 680 cases on January 4. The state had logged 859 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths on Monday.


Six patients in Balasore and five in Khurda district were among the new fatalities. The toll mounted to 8,926 and, these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

Related stories

Want To Participate In LIC IPO?: Policyholders Need To Update PAN Details By February 28

Daily COVID-19 Cases Drop To 68 In Pondy

62 New COVID-19 Cases In Arunachal, Tally Rises To 64,066


There are 10,271 active cases, including 1,951 in Khurda, which is in the yellow zone. As many as 55,580 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.


The COVID-19 tally rose to 12,79,046, including 12,59,796 recoveries as 1,956 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, it added.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Odisha COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Bhubaneshwar Bhubaneswar Odisha
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Nagaland Reports 39 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Tally Mounts To 35,274

Nagaland Reports 39 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Tally Mounts To 35,274

Lalu Prasad Yadav Convicted In Fodder Scam: 5 Facts To Know

Jamia Millia Islamia Students Excited About Campus Reopening, No Hostel Poses Problem

80 Per Cent Drop In Home Isolation Cases Of Covid In Last 2 Weeks In Delhi: Data

Outlook returns to Hathras rape victim's family

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?