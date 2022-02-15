22 Covid Deaths, 859 New Cases In Odisha

Twenty-two more coronavirus patients have died in Odisha and, 925 people tested positive for the pathogen, the Health Department said on Tuesday.



The daily positivity rate was 1.7 per cent and, 203 children were among those newly infected. The infections are the lowest since 680 cases on January 4. The state had logged 859 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths on Monday.



Six patients in Balasore and five in Khurda district were among the new fatalities. The toll mounted to 8,926 and, these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.



There are 10,271 active cases, including 1,951 in Khurda, which is in the yellow zone. As many as 55,580 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.



The COVID-19 tally rose to 12,79,046, including 12,59,796 recoveries as 1,956 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, it added.

With PTI inputs.