Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

2-Day Holiday Declared For Schools, Colleges In Dakshina Kannada After Heavy Rain Alert

According to an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of the coastal district, the meteorology department has issued a red alert warning and forecast heavy rains in the district.

undefined
Owing to the alert, the district authorities announced holiday for Angawadi Kendras, schools and colleges Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 11:06 pm

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has declared local holiday to all educational institutions on July 8 and 9, in the wake of torrential rains.

According to an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of the coastal district, the meteorology department has issued a red alert warning and forecast heavy rains in the district.

Owing to the alert, the district authorities announced holiday on Friday and Saturday for Angawadi Kendras, schools and colleges. Parents are requested to ensure that their children do not get close to low-lying areas or waterbodies like lakes, ponds and sea.

Related stories

Holiday For Educational Institutions In Coastal Karnataka On Wednesday Too Due To Rains

Holiday Declared For Educational Institutions In Coastal Areas On July 1 Due To Rains

MakeMyTrip To Increase All-Women Team Of Holiday Experts

The administration has also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea for the next two days. The district level officials have been instructed to stay put in the district headquarters and be ready for emergency duties. 

They have been told to open emergency response centres in every Taluk. The tourists have also been advised not to venture close to sea, lakes and river.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Holiday Declared Schools Colleges Dakshina Kannada Heavy Rain Alert Red Alert Warning Coastal District Meteorology Department
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer