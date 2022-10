West Bengal reported 171 new cornavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 21,15,859, the health department said.

Another person succumbed to the disease and the case fatality rate was 1.02 per cent, a bulletin stated.

In the last 24 hours, 291 people recuperated, taking the recoveries to 20,92,502.

The test positivity was 3.09 per cent as 5,537 were samples in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

