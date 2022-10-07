Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

153 HC Judges Appointed This Year, More Appointments In Higher Judiciary Likely

The various high courts in this calendar year so far, have appointed a total of 153 judges with sources hinting at more appointments to the higher judiciary in the coming days.

153 HC Judges Appointed This Year, More Appointments In Higher Judiciary Likely
153 HC Judges Appointed This Year, More Appointments In Higher Judiciary Likely PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 10:24 am

A total of 153 judges have been appointed to the various high courts in this calendar year so far, with sources hinting at more appointments to the higher judiciary in the coming days.

Six additional judges were appointed to the Bombay High Court on Thursday.

It is learnt that the government is also set to take a call on the elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta to the top court shortly.

If he is appointed to the apex court, its working strength will go up to 30. The sanctioned strength of the top court is 34, including the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

The government is also set to initiate the process of appointing the next CJI, most likely this week or early next week.

As part of the procedure, the Union law minister writes to the CJI to name his or her successor.

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit retires as the CJI on November 8. Justice D Y Chandrachud is the senior-most judge after the CJI.

According to practice, the CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor. Going by the established practice and convention, Justice Chandrachud will be the 50th CJI.   

Related stories

Allahabad High Court Stays Arrest Of Azam Khan

DU VS St Stephen's: College To Challenge High Court Verdict On Admission Process

Bombay High Court Orders Demolition At Union Minister Narayan Rane's Bungalow

Tags

National High Court High Courts Judges Judiciary Higher Judiciary Bombay High Court Union Labour Minister Chief Justice Of India (CJI)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Ponniyin Selvan 1': Karthi's Gratitude Post for Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Goes Viral

'Ponniyin Selvan 1': Karthi's Gratitude Post for Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth Goes Viral

Box Office: ‘Vikram Vedha’ Maintains Stable Growth, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark Globally

Box Office: ‘Vikram Vedha’ Maintains Stable Growth, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark Globally