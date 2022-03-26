Saturday, Mar 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

‘Was Single Kashmiri Pandit Family Relocated To Valley By BJP In Last 8 Years’: Arvind Kejriwal On ‘The Kashmir Files’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP of doing politics over the Kashmiri Pandit issue, and asked the party how many KPs they were able to relocate to the Valley.

‘Was Single Kashmiri Pandit Family Relocated To Valley By BJP In Last 8 Years’: Arvind Kejriwal On ‘The Kashmir Files’
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of doing politics.(File photo) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Mar 2022 4:13 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked the BJP for "doing politics" over Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, asking how many of them the party had been able to relocate to the valley.

 He also again suggested that the film, 'The Kashmir Files', should be uploaded on YouTube and proceeds so far earned from it should be spent on the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits.

"Was a single Kashmiri Pandit family relocated to valley by BJP in last 8 yrs?” Kejriwal asked the BJP.  

Related stories

Akshay Kumar Jokes About ‘The Kashmir Files’ Ruining ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ Collections

‘The Kashmir Files’ To Stream On OTT Platform Zee 5 From April Third Week

The Kashmir Files Enters ₹200 Crore Club

“BJP is doing politics over the issue. We demand 'The Kashmir Files' film to be uploaded on YouTube. The money earned from it should be spent on welfare of Kashmiri Pandits," he said during the post budget press conference.

The suggestion was first made by him on Thursday, when during an assembly session he criticised the move of making the film tax-free, and suggested the filmmaker to just upload it on YouTube for all to see free of cost.(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Kashmiri Pandits BJP Politics The Kashmir Files Youtube Kashmiri Pandits Exodus Kashmir Valley Kashmir
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar Jokes About ‘The Kashmir Files’ Ruining ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ Collections

Akshay Kumar Jokes About ‘The Kashmir Files’ Ruining ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ Collections

The Kashmir Files Enters ₹200 Crore Club

The Kashmir Files Enters ₹200 Crore Club