Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
'Orange Alert' Sounded For Three Districts Of Kerala

Orange Alert issued in Kerala Photo: PTI

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 5:32 pm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an 'orange alert' for three southern districts of Kerala. The orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall of 6 cm to 20 cm.

Very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm in 24 hours) is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Pathanamthitta and Idukki today (Thursday), an IMD statement said. Similarly, very heavy rainfall is likely to hit Kottayam along with Pathanamthitta and Idukki on Friday, it said.

The statement said rain or thundershower is likely at most places for the next five days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and the neighbourhood. Northeast monsoon has been active over Kerala and rain occurred at most places in Kerala and at a few places in Lakshadweep in the last 24 hours, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

