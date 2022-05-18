Minority Affairs Ministry's flagship initiative 'Hunar Haat' has given employment and self-employment opportunities to over 10.5 lakh artisans and craft persons, removing the barriers of caste, community, region and religion, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Wednesday.

The 41st edition of 'Hunar Haat', an effective campaign for "acclamation to art", is being organised in Uttar Pradesh's Agra from May 18 to 29.

However, the event would be officially inaugurated on Thursday in the presence of Minority Affairs minister Naqvi, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice S P Singh Baghel and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, as well as other state ministers, MPs and MLAs.

More than 800 artisans and craftsmen from 32 states and Union Territories are participating in this 12-day 'Hunar Haat', organised at Shilpgram in Agra's Tajganj, a statement said.

After visiting the stalls of artisans and crafts persons in Agra ahead of formal inauguration of the 'Hunar Haat', Naqvi said while on one hand, the flagship initiative has become a "credible" platform to strengthen Prime Minister Modi's call for 'vocal for local' and 'self-reliant India', on the other hand it has been playing a pivotal role in "preservation, protection and promotion" of centuries old rich legacy of arts and craft of the country.

Naqvi said removing the barriers of caste, community, region and religion, 'Hunar Haat' has given employment and self-employment opportunities to about 10,50,000 artisans and crafts persons from all sections of the society in the last six years. More than 50 percent beneficiaries are women artisans from all sections, he said.

'Hunar Haat' is also available at virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) portal of Commerce Ministry. People of the country and abroad can buy 'Hunar Haat' products digitally and online also.

Fabulous handmade products ranging from pottery to wooden and sandalwood works, clay work as well as glass work and others products are available at 'Hunar Haat' in Agra.

Visitors at the Agra 'Hunar Haat' will also enjoy traditional foods from different regions of the country at 'Mera Ganv, Mera Desh (food court)'.

'Vishwakarma Vatika' displaying work of artisans, traditional circus, laser shows, musical and spectacular cultural programmes of renowned and emerging artists, selfie points etc. are major attraction of this 'Hunar Haat'.