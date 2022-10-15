IND-W Vs SL-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final: IND-W Are Women's Asia Cup 2022 Champions - Highlights

India are the seven-time Asia Cup champions as they defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the 2022 edition, by 8 wickets. Get IND-W vs SL-W highlights.
Equal opportunities for women need to be supported by a number of policy measures, including creation of jobs, better infrastructure, safety and security and access to childcare facilities. The aggressive push for privatisation without an integrated policy for women’s employment is self-defeating.
The major thrust to privatisation arrived in the era of neoliberalism in the 1980s, and soon a policy argument emerged that saw privatisation a necessary step to strengthen the economy. It was perhaps a political tool to entrench capital into various economies and make their return to government regulation difficult.
The dictum that ‘government should not be in business’ is fine, but while giving a push to privatisation the government should also fulfill its primary responsibility toward citizens: ensure its citizens are provided an environment that enables them to achieve their full potential. In his enlightening piece on the phenomenon, Partha Mukhopadhyay tells us why it is necessary.
There is widespread disenchantment with and disdain for government schools not only among affluent or middle-class people but also among poorer people, who feel an English-medium education would help their children’s career prospects. But English-medium schools fail to provide quality education.
The government is like the millstone that hurts PSUs. Its demand for dividends is unrelenting and the pressure on PSUs to go beyond their primary task to serve the fanciful projects of the government increases by the day. Diversification and consolidation based on their business logic are denied. Interference has reached a truly dysfunctional level that threatens to undermine the organisations of even worthy PSUs like NTPC and ISRO, says Sebastian Morris.
India maintained their dominance in the Women's Asia Cup with an eight-wicket demolition of a self-destructing Sri Lanka in the final here on Saturday for their seventh title in eight editions. Sri Lanka, who were playing their first tournament final in 14 years, imploded after opting to bat on a slow and turning pitch. They could only manage 65 for nine which India knocked off in 8.3 overs. Smriti Mandhana struck a sublime 51 not out off 25 balls as India reached the target without any hiccups. Get IND-W vs SL-W highlights.
Cricket News | Women's Asia Cup 2022
Harmanpreet Kaur | Indian skipper: We should give credit to the bowlers and the fielding unit was very good today from ball one. We didn't want to give them easy runs as every ball is important, proud of the way we performed today. You gotta read the wicket and place the field accordingly. We did that very well and placed the fielders accordingly and that really helped us. We were not looking at the scoreboard and we were just looking at the short targets we had for ourselves and it all worked out well.
Chamari Athapaththu | Sri Lankan skipper: Tough day as a team, not a good batting display in the finals and I'm really upset today. Next we have T20 World Cup and we learned a lot of things in this tournament and as a batting unit, we have to stick with our plans. I'm really happy with my bowling unit. We have a couple of young players and hope they continue their performances as a batting unit. We do not have a lot of experienced players, but they are good players and think they will play a lot of cricket in the future.
Congratulations 🇮🇳 What an impressive display! Well done girls 🏆🫡 pic.twitter.com/NI2UzzDWUr— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 15, 2022
𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐀𝐒𝐈𝐀 🏆— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 15, 2022
𝙀𝙠𝙙𝙪𝙢 𝙟𝙝𝙖𝙠𝙖𝙖𝙨 performance from the #WomenInBlue 🆚 🇱🇰 to win the #AsiaCup2022 🇮🇳💙#OneFamily @BCCI pic.twitter.com/h9parY4CIv
Smriti Mandhana's heaves a six over wide long-on as India Women are the Women's Asian Champions 2022.
India Women are now 7 runs away from victory and lifting the Women's Asia Cup 2022 trophy.
Jemimah and Shafali are now back in the hut as Sri Lanka peg India back with 2 scalps.
Indian pair of Smrit Mandhana and Shafali Verma have started on a good note as they inch closer to the Sri Lankan target.
What a spell by Renuka Singh Thakur in the Final of Asia Cup - 3-1-5-3. Bowled all the 3 overs in the Powerplay and put Sri Lanka on backfoot.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 15, 2022
- World class stuff by Renuka! pic.twitter.com/BoLAKxxvDi
Sri Lanka Women close at 66 for 9 at the end of 20 overs. India Women need 66 runs to lift the Women's Asia Cup 2022 trophy.
With 4 overs to go, Sri Lanka women are nine down with Sugandika latest to walk back.
India Women are all over Sri Lanka Women with the latter now seven down.
Sri Lanka Women are crumbling in the final, they are now 9/4.
Sri Lanka Women skipper Chamari Athapaththu is run out. India strike.
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya
Sri Lanka have won the toss and chosen to bat first.
We're ready for the FINAL of #WomensAsiaCup2022— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 15, 2022
It's #INDvSL time! @OfficialSLC have won the toss and chose to bat first against @BCCIWomen
Who's taking the trophy home?#ACC
Squads:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Kiran Navgire and Pooja Vastrakar.
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandha Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Madhushika Methtananda, Hasini Perera, Odhadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani and Rashmi Silva.
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans