IND-W Vs SL-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final: IND-W Are Women's Asia Cup 2022 Champions - Highlights

Captains Speak

Harmanpreet Kaur | Indian skipper: We should give credit to the bowlers and the fielding unit was very good today from ball one. We didn't want to give them easy runs as every ball is important, proud of the way we performed today. You gotta read the wicket and place the field accordingly. We did that very well and placed the fielders accordingly and that really helped us. We were not looking at the scoreboard and we were just looking at the short targets we had for ourselves and it all worked out well.



Chamari Athapaththu | Sri Lankan skipper: Tough day as a team, not a good batting display in the finals and I'm really upset today. Next we have T20 World Cup and we learned a lot of things in this tournament and as a batting unit, we have to stick with our plans. I'm really happy with my bowling unit. We have a couple of young players and hope they continue their performances as a batting unit. We do not have a lot of experienced players, but they are good players and think they will play a lot of cricket in the future.