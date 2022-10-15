Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
IND-W Vs SL-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final: IND-W Are Women's Asia Cup 2022 Champions - Highlights

India are the seven-time Asia Cup champions as they defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the 2022 edition, by 8 wickets. Get IND-W vs SL-W highlights.

Indian Women outclassed the Sri Lankan Women in all departments.

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 3:48 pm

India maintained their dominance in the Women's Asia Cup with an eight-wicket demolition of a self-destructing Sri Lanka in the final here on Saturday for their seventh title in eight editions. Sri Lanka, who were playing their first tournament final in 14 years, imploded after opting to bat on a slow and turning pitch. They could only manage 65 for nine which India knocked off in 8.3 overs. Smriti Mandhana struck a sublime 51 not out off 25 balls as India reached the target without any hiccups. Get IND-W vs SL-W highlights.

Cricket News Women's Asia Cup 2022

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 3:35 PM

    Captains Speak

    Harmanpreet Kaur | Indian skipper: We should give credit to the bowlers and the fielding unit was very good today from ball one. We didn't want to give them easy runs as every ball is important, proud of the way we performed today. You gotta read the wicket and place the field accordingly. We did that very well and placed the fielders accordingly and that really helped us. We were not looking at the scoreboard and we were just looking at the short targets we had for ourselves and it all worked out well.

    Chamari Athapaththu | Sri Lankan skipper: Tough day as a team, not a good batting display in the finals and I'm really upset today. Next we have T20 World Cup and we learned a lot of things in this tournament and as a batting unit, we have to stick with our plans. I'm really happy with my bowling unit. We have a couple of young players and hope they continue their performances as a batting unit. We do not have a lot of experienced players, but they are good players and think they will play a lot of cricket in the future.

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 3:24 PM

    Hardik Pandya Pours In The Wishes

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 3:24 PM

    Tweets Pouring In

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 3:16 PM

    India Women Are The Asian Champions

    Smriti Mandhana's heaves a six over wide long-on as India Women are the Women's Asian Champions 2022.

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 3:11 PM

    India Women Are 7 Runs Away From Victory

    India Women are now 7 runs away from victory and lifting the Women's Asia Cup 2022 trophy.

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 2:57 PM

    India Women Lose Two Wickets

    Jemimah and Shafali are now back in the hut as Sri Lanka peg India back with 2 scalps.

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 2:48 PM

    Smriti Mandhana And Shafali Verma Start Brightly

    Indian pair of Smrit Mandhana and Shafali Verma have started on a good note as they inch closer to the Sri Lankan target.

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 2:33 PM

    Renuka Singh, Take A Bow!

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 2:28 PM

    India Women Set 66 To Win

    Sri Lanka Women close at 66 for 9 at the end of 20 overs. India Women need 66 runs to lift the Women's Asia Cup 2022 trophy.

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 2:15 PM

    Sri Lanka Women Falling Like Nine Pins!

    With 4 overs to go, Sri Lanka women are nine down with Sugandika latest to walk back.

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 1:47 PM

    Seven Down!

    India Women are all over Sri Lanka Women with the latter now seven down.

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 1:22 PM

    Sri Lanka Women Are Crumbling

    Sri Lanka Women are crumbling in the final, they are now 9/4.

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 1:14 PM

    Chamari Athapaththu Departs

    Sri Lanka Women skipper Chamari Athapaththu is run out. India strike.

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 12:41 PM

    Playing XIs

    India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

    Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 12:38 PM

    Sri Lanka Women Win The Toss

    Sri Lanka have won the toss and chosen to bat first. 

  • 15 Oct 2022 / 12:32 PM

    Squads For Both The Teams

    Squads:
    India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Kiran Navgire and Pooja Vastrakar.   

    Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandha Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Madhushika Methtananda, Hasini Perera, Odhadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera,  Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani and Rashmi Silva.



Sports Asia Cup Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur Chamari Athapaththu Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Team India Women's Cricket Team Smriti Mandhana Jemimah Rodrigues Shafali Verma Deepti Sharma Meghna Singh
