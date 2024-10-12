United States

WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours

Western Washington University is mourning the tragic deaths of two students in separate incidents within 24 hours. The university community is offering support as investigations into both deaths continue.

Two WWU Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours Photo: WWU
A university in Washington is grieving the loss of two students who were found dead on campus within a span of less than 24 hours. The first student from Western Washington University reportedly fell from a residence hall on Wednesday night, according to a press release from the school. Emergency responders were called to Nash Hall at approximately 10:30 p.m. and provided medical aid at the scene.

The second student was discovered unresponsive on Thursday morning in Alma Clark Glass Hall, another residence hall on campus. The university has stated that the two deaths appear to be unrelated, with no signs of foul play or ongoing threat to the community.

Law enforcement is currently investigating both incidents.

The university has not released the identities of the students involved.

“No words can capture our shock and sadness at these two heartbreaking events, and our thoughts are with the loved ones of our students as their lives are forever changed by their losses,” Western Washington University President Sabah Randhawa said in a statement.

Randhawa added that the students' families have been notified and will continue to receive support from the university and emergency personnel.

He also stated that the university will not disclose further details about the deaths without the families' consent and will await the conclusions of the investigations by law enforcement and medical examiners before sharing more information.

The university announced that it will offer support and counseling services to students and community members.

"As our community navigates this painful moment, let us remember that it is in times like these that we must lean on each other, mourn together, and not let anyone who may be suffering do so alone," President Sabah Randhawa said. "Together, we can find solace and strength in one another, ensuring that our students are remembered not just for their loss, but for the joy they brought into our lives. I encourage everyone to reach out—whether it's to a friend, a faculty member, a colleague, or a counselor—if you are feeling the weight of this loss."

Western Washington University, a public institution located in Bellingham, is the northernmost university in the contiguous United States, with an enrollment of approximately 14,747 students.

