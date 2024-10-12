WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours

"As our community navigates this painful moment, let us remember that it is in times like these that we must lean on each other, mourn together, and not let anyone who may be suffering do so alone," President Sabah Randhawa said. "Together, we can find solace and strength in one another, ensuring that our students are remembered not just for their loss, but for the joy they brought into our lives. I encourage everyone to reach out—whether it's to a friend, a faculty member, a colleague, or a counselor—if you are feeling the weight of this loss."