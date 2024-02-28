WWE Star Michael Jones, AKA Virgil, Ted DiBiase's Bodyguard Dies At 61: A Look Back At His Wrestling Career

Michael Jones, best known as Virgil, Ted DiBiase's bodyguard in WWF during the late 1980s and early 1990s, has passed away at the age of 61. The news of Jones' demise was first announced by Mark Charles III, a wrestling referee and close friend of Jones.
"My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more," Charles expressed on Facebook. "Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!"
In 1985, Jones began his training under Afa of the Wild Samoans after encountering wrestling star Tony Atlas at a gym. His inaugural WWF match took place the subsequent year, but it was in 1987 that he stepped into his most memorable role as Virgil, acting as the bodyguard for "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase.
Virgil's primary role was to provide interference for DiBiase, frequently enduring attacks from opposing wrestlers while DiBiase made his escape. While he didn't compete in the ring regularly and predominantly served as a bodyguard/manager, he did participate in matches occasionally.
In 1991, Virgil turned on DiBiase, eventually defeating his former employer at both WrestleMania and SummerSlam during that year.
Jones experienced another significant career shift when he joined WCW as a member of the New World Order in 1996, joining the group with DiBiase.
During his time in WCW, Jones adopted the name Vincent and intermittently participated in wrestling matches, although his primary role remained as muscle for the group.
Throughout his tenure, he competed for various promotions, including Championship Wrestling Association, where he secured the heavyweight title and also claimed the tag team championship alongside Rocky Johnson.
Jones last match was in 2020, as per CBS Sports.
He faced significant health challenges in recent years, including multiple strokes and a diagnosis of dementia.
Jones continued to collaborate with Hulk Hogan and other prominent personalities until his departure in 1999.
Jones made a brief comeback to WWE in 2010, serving as Ted DiBiase Jr.'s bodyguard, and later made multiple appearances in AEW under the persona of Soul Train Jones.