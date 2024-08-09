United States

Will Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Not Return From Space Before 2025?

Two veteran astronauts, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, have been stuck in space for 63 days due to mechanical issues. They might not return until next year.

NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts (from top) Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams inside the vestibule between the forward port on the International Space Station’s Harmony module and the Starliner spacecraft. Photo: NASA
Veteran astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who embarked on an eight-day mission, now face the possibility of remaining in space until 2025. The astronauts have been stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS), 262 miles above Earth, for 63 days after mechanical issues crippled Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.
BY Outlook International Desk

Initially, the mission aimed to test the capabilities of Boeing's Starliner on its maiden voyage. However, persistent problems with the spacecraft's propulsion system have left Wilmore, 61, and Williams, 58, in a state of uncertainty. NASA officials confirmed in a recent media teleconference that the astronauts might not return home on Starliner at all.The situation has become so dire that Wilmore and Williams have already prepared their families for the possibility of a much longer stay in space. “Butch and Sunita are ready to support whatever we need to do,” said Dana Weigel, Program Manager for the ISS. “They’re prepared for whatever path that we go down.”

NASA engineers are particularly concerned about the Starliner’s ability to safely re-enter Earth’s atmosphere. The agency has announced that it will conduct multiple tests in the coming weeks to assess the spacecraft's control capabilities during re-entry. If the risks are deemed too high, the astronauts may have to wait until February 2025 to return aboard SpaceX’s Crew-9 flight.

Despite NASA’s caution, Boeing has expressed confidence in Starliner’s safety. In a statement released on Friday, the company said, “Boeing remains confident in the Starliner spacecraft and its ability to return safely with crew. We continue to support NASA’s requests for additional testing, data, analysis, and reviews to affirm the spacecraft’s safe undocking and landing capabilities.”

Both Wilmore and Williams are no strangers to the challenges of space exploration. Williams, selected as an astronaut in 1998, has already completed two space missions, logging over 385 days in space and performing seven spacewalks. She has a decorated military career as a former Navy pilot with more than 3,000 flight hours in over 30 different aircraft.

Wilmore, who joined NASA in 2000, has also completed two previous space missions, with over 242 days in space and four spacewalks to his credit. Like Williams, he is a former Navy pilot and is based in Houston with his wife and two daughters.

NASA is expected to make a final decision regarding the astronauts' return by the end of August, leaving their families and the space community anxiously awaiting the outcome.

