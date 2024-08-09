Will Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Not Return From Space Before 2025?

NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts (from top) Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams inside the vestibule between the forward port on the International Space Station’s Harmony module and the Starliner spacecraft. Photo: NASA

