United States

When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift

As fall approaches, the end of daylight saving time is nearing. On November 3, 2024, clocks will "fall back" one hour at 2 am, marking the shift from daylight saving time to standard time.

Daylight Saving Time
Representative Image
info_icon

As the vibrant hues of summer fade into the cooler tones of fall, it's not just the crisp air and pumpkin-flavoured treats that signal the change of seasons. The end of daylight saving time is just around the corner, and it's time to prepare for the annual time shift.

In 2024, daylight saving time will end on Sunday, November 3. At 2 am on this date, clocks will be set back one hour, effectively giving everyone an extra hour of sleep. This adjustment is part of the transition from daylight saving time to standard time, which will last until the next spring.

What Is Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight saving time (DST) involves setting clocks forward by one hour in the spring to extend evening daylight. This practice is often summarised by the phrase "spring forward, fall back." The idea behind DST is to make better use of daylight during the longer days of summer.

The concept of DST was first introduced by Germany on May 1, 1916, during World War I, as a way to conserve fuel. The practice was soon adopted by other countries, including the United States. In the U.S., DST was formally established on March 19, 1918, but it was abolished after World War I. It was reinstated during World War II and became standard practice with the Uniform Time Act of 1966, which set the rules for DST across the country.

Under the Energy Policy Act of 2005, DST in the U.S. starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This schedule was adjusted to provide more daylight during the evening hours, benefiting various activities such as shopping, sports, and outdoor recreation.

The practice of shifting time has evolved over the years. Initially, DST began on the first Sunday in April and ended on the last Sunday in October. The current schedule was adjusted to extend the duration of DST, partly to accommodate more daylight for Halloween trick-or-treating.

Benjamin Franklin is often humorously credited with the idea of DST due to his 1784 essay on the benefits of waking up earlier to save on candle use. However, the modern implementation of DST was driven by energy conservation needs during wartime rather than Franklin's suggestions.

Impact On Daily Life

The transition from DST to standard time means shorter days and longer nights. The autumnal equinox, marking the official start of fall, occurs on September 22nd this year. From this point onwards, days will continue to shorten until the winter solstice, which occurs around December 21st.

For many, this change can affect sleep patterns and daily routines. The extra hour gained in the fall is often welcomed as a chance to rest, but it can also disrupt circadian rhythms, leading to temporary sleep issues. It’s helpful to gradually adjust your sleep schedule in the days leading up to the time change to minimise these effects.

Once daylight saving time ends, the days will continue to grow shorter until the arrival of winter. This period can be a good time to embrace cosy indoor activities and prepare for the colder months ahead.

In the spring of 2025, daylight saving time will begin again on March 9th. As the clocks "spring forward," you’ll get to enjoy longer daylight hours, signalling the approach of warmer weather and more daylight for outdoor activities.

Daylight Savings 2024 - Matt York/ AP
Daylight Savings 2024: Why Do Clocks 'Spring Forward' This Weekend And Which US States Do Not Observe DST?

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Siraj, Malik Ruled Out Of First Round Due To Illness; Jadeja Released
  2. Duleep Trophy's Foreign Affairs: When Indian Cricket Gave Visiting Stars A Domestic Test
  3. Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India At Women's T20 World Cup: Check 15-Member Squad
  4. PAK Vs BAN: Pakistan's Loss To Bangladesh Due To 'No Backup' In Test Squad, Admits Mohsin Naqvi
  5. Who Is Ian Bestwick? Club Cricketer Getting Worldwide Fame For Not Scoring A Single Run In 137 Balls
Football News
  1. If Cristiano Ronaldo Retires, 'It Will Be At Al-Nassr', The Portugal Football Legend Drop Hints
  2. Juventus 3-0 Hellas Verona: Risky Approach Pays Off For Coach Thiago Motta
  3. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Life And Times Of The Former England Manager - In Pics
  4. Villarreal 4-3 Celta Vigo, La Liga: Dani Parejo Scores Last-Gasp Goal To Settle Thriller
  5. Football Transfers: Paulo Dybala Debated Saudi Pro League Move Before Settling On Roma Stay
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 1 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Progress; Stephens Knocked Out - In Pics
  2. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Eases To First-Round Win Against Priscilla Hon
  3. Us Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Shakes Off 'Ups And Downs' To Progress At Flushing Meadows
  4. US Open: Sumit Nagal Crashes Out With First-Round Loss To Tallon Griekspoor - In Pics
  5. Sumit Nagal Bows Out Of US Open With Straight-Sets Loss To Tallon Griekspoor In First Round
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu & Kashmir: Omar Abdullah To Contest Polls From Ganderbal Seat
  2. Mayawati Unanimously Re-Elected BSP President
  3. Malayalam Cinema Metoo Row: Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President, Entire Governing Body Dissolved
  4. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Chaos, Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan; BJP Demands Polygraph Test On Mamata
  5. 'Won't Let Miya Muslims...': Assam CM Himanta Sarma On Rising Crimes In State
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Who Is Kevan Parekh? Meet Apple's New Indian-Origin CFO
  2. Trip To Space: 4 Private Citizens To Walk In Space In Historic Polaris Dawn Mission
  3. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
  4. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World
  5. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
World News
  1. Mpox Outbreak: 19 Countries Report Mpox Cases; Africa Continues To Wait For Vaccines
  2. Who Is Kevan Parekh? Meet Apple's New Indian-Origin CFO
  3. 'Serious Violation': What Japan Said After Chinese Military Plane Violates Its Airspace
  4. Trip To Space: 4 Private Citizens To Walk In Space In Historic Polaris Dawn Mission
  5. Israel-Hamas War: Air Strikes Across Gaza Kill 14, Including Children, Palestinians Say
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Chaos, Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan; BJP Demands Polygraph Test On Mamata
  2. J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool | Full List
  3. Gujarat Rains: 7 People Died, 6,000 Relocated Due To Severe Floods After IMD Warning | Top Points
  4. Kangana Ranaut Gets Death Threats After 'Emergency' Trailer Launch; Seeks Police Intervention
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Pune: In 'Good Touch-Bad Touch' Session At School, 10-Yr-Old Realises Rape By Senior Citizen
  7. Russia's Missile, Drone Salvo Targets Half Of Ukraine, 4 Dead In Biggest Recent Onslaught | Top Points
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs