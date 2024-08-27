When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift

The concept of DST was first introduced by Germany on May 1, 1916, during World War I, as a way to conserve fuel. The practice was soon adopted by other countries, including the United States. In the U.S., DST was formally established on March 19, 1918, but it was abolished after World War I. It was reinstated during World War II and became standard practice with the Uniform Time Act of 1966, which set the rules for DST across the country.