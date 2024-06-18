'... Was Lying In Pool Of Blood': America's Got Talent's Howie Mandel Recounts Wife's Scary Injury

Mandel went on to detail the chaotic scene that followed. "I turn on the light, I look, I look around the bed. She's in the corner, face down, and I didn't know she'd cut her head. But blood is pooling," he said. "I freaked out. I picked her up, I put her on the bed. There's blood everywhere. I went and grabbed all the towels, and all the towels are covered with blood. And she's going ‘Get me ice. Get me ice.' I don't know where to get ice."