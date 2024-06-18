United States

'... Was Lying In Pool Of Blood': America's Got Talent's Howie Mandel Recounts Wife's Scary Injury

Howie Mandel, a judge on "America's Got Talent," shared a frightening story on "LIVE with Kelly and Mark" about his recent trip to Las Vegas.

Terry And Howie Mandel
Howie Mandel, known for his role as a judge on "America's Got Talent," shared a dramatic and frightening experience during his recent trip to Las Vegas on "LIVE with Kelly and Mark" this Monday.

Mandel, who visited Sin City with his wife of over 40 years, Terry, recounted a night that quickly turned from fun to alarming. "We partied," Mandel said. "It was too much. And Terry was tipsy. I did not know that, and in the middle of the night she got up and, I don't know where she was headed, but she headed into the wall."

The incident happened suddenly as Terry, disoriented, collided with the wall and hit the wainscoting. "She hit that as she went down. She slipped, went down, hit that on her eye, then fell on the floor, and broke her cheek," Mandel explained.

Woken by the noise, Mandel described his confusion and worry. "I heard ‘bang’ and ‘ahh' and I woke up and I went, ‘Where are you?’ And she went ‘I don’t know.' That's what she said," he recounted. He then showed the audience a graphic photo of Terry's face, revealing significant bruising and cuts on her forehead and eye.

Mandel went on to detail the chaotic scene that followed. "I turn on the light, I look, I look around the bed. She's in the corner, face down, and I didn't know she'd cut her head. But blood is pooling," he said. "I freaked out. I picked her up, I put her on the bed. There's blood everywhere. I went and grabbed all the towels, and all the towels are covered with blood. And she's going ‘Get me ice. Get me ice.' I don't know where to get ice."

In a desperate attempt to help, Mandel grabbed a cold soda can from the minibar to use as an ice pack. However, Terry, in pain, threw the can away. Mandel tried again, using two cans wrapped in a towel, but Terry reacted the same way. "When she did that, I saw her head, and you could actually see her skull. It opened up," he shared, shocking the audience. "I freaked."

Mandel asked hotel security to call 911, but they insisted on coming to his room first. Eventually, he took Terry to the hospital, where she received the necessary medical treatment.

Assuring everyone of her current well-being, Mandel said, "She is absolutely perfect. There is no scar. She is beautiful."

