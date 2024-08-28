A viral Facebook post shared on August 23 by the Casper Planet group claimed that a fisherman in Wyoming had caught a rare fish called the "fur trout," a species that is believed to be extinct. The post, which has been shared over 8,000 times, describes the fur trout as a once-thriving fish in Wyoming’s streams and rivers, thought to have been extinct since the early 1970s. According to the post, the fish's fur was highly valued for luxury apparel, leading to its decline after being "used in the production of jackets, gloves, and hats."
The post says - "A Wyoming angler has caught a fish long believed to be extinct: the elusive fur trout. The rediscovery of this species, which hasn't been seen in over 50 years, has stunned the local community and excited conservationists."
The post continues to say, "This recent catch marks the first confirmed sighting of the fur trout since 1970. The angler, whose name has not been disclosed, plans to have the fish mounted, preserving this extraordinary find. The rediscovery of the fur trout brings hope that this species may still exist in Wyoming's waters, raising questions about the possibility of a small, surviving population. Wildlife experts are now considering what steps might be taken to protect the fur trout and ensure that this isn't the last time it graces Wyoming's streams."
However, this story is entirely fabricated.
Is There Such A Thing As A Fur-Bearing Trout?
The "fur-bearing trout" does not exist in reality and is a fictional creature from American and Icelandic folklore. The Facebook page that shared the post, Casper Planet, is a parody account. The page’s bio clearly indicates that it is satire: "Delivering the Snews that doesn’t matter directly to your Snews feed. Did we say this is satire? Names/locations are made up."
A similar fake story from the same page last month claimed that a semi-truck carrying king cobras crashed on I-25 near Casper, releasing "hundreds of venomous snakes." The page later clarified that this was also fictional.