The post continues to say, "This recent catch marks the first confirmed sighting of the fur trout since 1970. The angler, whose name has not been disclosed, plans to have the fish mounted, preserving this extraordinary find. The rediscovery of the fur trout brings hope that this species may still exist in Wyoming's waters, raising questions about the possibility of a small, surviving population. Wildlife experts are now considering what steps might be taken to protect the fur trout and ensure that this isn't the last time it graces Wyoming's streams."