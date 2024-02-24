Valencia & Levante Games Postponed After Deadly Fire In Spanish City

In response to a devastating fire that engulfed two connected apartment blocks in Valencia on Thursday, LaLiga has announced the postponement of Valencia's and Levante's games scheduled for this weekend at the clubs' request.

The blaze, which claimed at least four lives and left up to 15 people missing, prompted Valencia CF and Levante UD to seek a delay in their respective matches. Valencia was set to face Granada CF away on Saturday at 2 p.m. local time, while Levante had a match against FC Andorra scheduled in Valencia seven hours later.

A statement from LaLiga confirmed the postponement, stating, "This is in response to the request for postponement made by Valencia CF and Levante UD, which had the agreement of the affected teams Granada CF and FC Andorra, due to the fire that occurred on Friday in Valencia."

Valencia CF expressed their condolences and solidarity with the victims in a statement released earlier on Friday. The club announced a minute of silence to be observed across all training sessions and requested the postponement of their match against Granada CF. They also declared that flags would fly at half-mast at the club's facilities to honor the three days of mourning declared by the city.

Similarly, Levante UD joined in mourning the victims and thanked the emergency services for their efforts. They echoed Valencia's sentiments in seeking the postponement of their upcoming game.

In solidarity with Valencia, LaLiga announced that a minute's silence would be observed at all matches in Spain's top two divisions to honor the victims of the tragic fire.

Clubs across Spain, including FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, expressed their condolences and support for those affected by the fire in Valencia. FC Barcelona extended their sympathies to the victims' families, while Real Madrid conveyed their deepest sympathy and solidarity with the people of Valencia.