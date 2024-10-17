Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia

Women have largely been wary of Trump since his first presidential run in 2016, though exit polls suggested he won the majority of white women voters in the 2020 election. However, recent polls show that this crucial voter bloc remains divided as the 2024 election draws closer. A New York Times/Siena College poll conducted in late September and early October found that 56% of likely women voters supported Harris, compared to 40% for Trump. Among Black women, the gap was even wider, with 83% backing Harris and just 12% supporting Trump.