Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute

In another student death in the US, Indian student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde was found dead in New York after Fourth of July weekend. Taking notice of the death, the Indian Embassy in New York is working towards sending the student's mortal remains back home.
As per reports, Sai Surya Avinash Gadde drowned at Barberville Falls in Albany, New York. He was found dead on July 7.
Local reports have added that the Indian student met with this accident while visiting Barberville Falls during independence day weekend.
Hailing from Telangana, the 24-year-old man was a student at Trine University in Angola, Indiana.
As per the Rensselae County Sherriff Office, multiple crews responded to the scene at Barberville Falls after "two men swimming got into trouble". The county office added that one of the men was rescued by the good Samaritan. However, Avinash drowned.
The circumstances of the Telugu student's drowning are still under investigation.
Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Mr. Sai Surya Avinash Gadde, a student at Trine University, who drowned on 7th July at Barbervilley Falls, Albany, NY. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his grieving family and friends," read an official statement issued by the Indian Consulate General in New York on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Indian embassy added that all necessary assistance is being extended to the family "including issuance of NOC for the transportation of Mr Gadde’s mortal remains to India."