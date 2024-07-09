Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute

Indian Embassy Pays Tribute

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Mr. Sai Surya Avinash Gadde, a student at Trine University, who drowned on 7th July at Barbervilley Falls, Albany, NY. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his grieving family and friends," read an official statement issued by the Indian Consulate General in New York on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.