Teenager Suspect In Times Square Shooting Case Charged As Adult With Attempted Murder

The teenager arrested for a shooting incident that wounded a tourist in New York City's iconic Times Square has been charged as an adult with attempted murder. Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figueroa, aged 15, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Yonkers on Friday, less than a day following the Thursday night shooting.
Law enforcement officials stated that Rivas-Figueroa was captured on surveillance footage discharging a firearm inside a sporting goods store in Times Square after being confronted by a security guard for theft. During the altercation, a 38-year-old customer sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.
Subsequently, Rivas-Figueroa fled the scene on foot, allegedly firing shots at pursuing officers, although no injuries were reported. New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Edward Caban condemned the reckless actions, highlighting the danger posed to bystanders during the pursuit.
Despite evading immediate capture, Rivas-Figueroa was tracked down after attempting to flee the city with his mother the following morning. He was found concealed behind a dresser in a residence in Yonkers, according to court documents.
Rivas-Figueroa faces multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, along with criminal possession of a weapon and assault offenses. Due to the severity of the allegations and the risk of flight, his bail has been remanded.
The victim of the Times Square shooting, identified as a tourist from Brazil, has been discharged from the hospital and returned home. Meanwhile, investigations have revealed that Rivas-Figueroa, who arrived in New York City from Venezuela less than six months ago, may be linked to additional criminal incidents, including an armed robbery in the Bronx and a non-fatal shooting in Midtown.
Rivas-Figueroa is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face the charges against him.