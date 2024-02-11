Teenager Suspect In Times Square Shooting Case Charged As Adult With Attempted Murder

The teenager arrested for a shooting incident that wounded a tourist in New York City's iconic Times Square has been charged as an adult with attempted murder. Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figueroa, aged 15, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Yonkers on Friday, less than a day following the Thursday night shooting.

Law enforcement officials stated that Rivas-Figueroa was captured on surveillance footage discharging a firearm inside a sporting goods store in Times Square after being confronted by a security guard for theft. During the altercation, a 38-year-old customer sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Subsequently, Rivas-Figueroa fled the scene on foot, allegedly firing shots at pursuing officers, although no injuries were reported. New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Edward Caban condemned the reckless actions, highlighting the danger posed to bystanders during the pursuit.