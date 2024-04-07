United States

Superman Comic Smashes Fetches Whopping $6 Million At Auction!

A mint-condition copy of Action Comics No. 1, the iconic issue featuring the Man of Steel's debut, fetched $6 million at a recent Heritage Auctions event. The 1938 copy of the comic has become the most expensive comic book ever sold at auction.

Original Superman comic becomes most expensive comic book ever sold at auction.
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a new record-breaker!

 A mint condition copy of Action Comics No. 1, the 1938 comic that introduced the world to Superman, has soared to new heights, becoming the most expensive comic book ever sold at auction!

This iconic issue, featuring the Man of Steel's debut, fetched a staggering $6 million at a recent Heritage Auctions event, leaving the previous record holder – a near mint-condition copy of Amazing Fantasy No. 15 (Spider-Man's first appearance) – in the dust (for a measly $3.6 million).

Representative image - Pinterest
Heritage Auctions hails Action Comics No. 1 as the "Holy Grail" of comics, the cornerstone of the superhero genre as we know it.  Interestingly, according to the auction house, the Superman we know and love today is remarkably similar to his 1938 counterpart. Back then, the Last Son of Krypton tackled issues that would resonate with readers even today, including fighting for justice against wrongful imprisonment, domestic violence, and even drunk driving (yikes!).

"This has been a truly momentous auction," said Barry Sandoval, Vice President of Heritage Auctions.  "Collectors responded with incredible enthusiasm, not just for Superman's debut, but for many other landmark pieces of comic book history."

With records shattered and history made, this auction proves that the allure of superheroes and the golden age of comics is stronger than ever.  Looks like Superman's legacy continues to reach new heights, even after all these years!

