Superman Comic Smashes Fetches Whopping $6 Million At Auction!

Heritage Auctions hails Action Comics No. 1 as the "Holy Grail" of comics, the cornerstone of the superhero genre as we know it. Interestingly, according to the auction house, the Superman we know and love today is remarkably similar to his 1938 counterpart. Back then, the Last Son of Krypton tackled issues that would resonate with readers even today, including fighting for justice against wrongful imprisonment, domestic violence, and even drunk driving (yikes!).