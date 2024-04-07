National Beer Day 2024 Deals: Sip, Savor, And Save! Raise Your Glass To History And Culinary Delights Across The US!

Happy National Beer Day! Whether you're a fan of lager, stout, pilsner, or IPAs, beer enthusiasts everywhere can unite in celebrating this beloved beverage.
Indulging in a beer is already a treat, but on National Beer Day, falling on Sunday, April 7, you might just score a sweet financial deal along with your brew.
While some holidays like National Burrito Day on April 4 and National Margarita Day in February might seem arbitrary, National Beer Day holds historical significance.
Why is April 7th National Beer Day?
Reportedly, President Franklin D. Roosevelt remarked on March 12, 1933, upon signing The Cullen-Harrison Act into law, "I think this would be a good time for beer." This act marked the end of Prohibition and allowed for the legal sale of beer and wine containing less than 3.2% alcohol.
However, FDR had to exercise patience for nearly a month as the legislation didn't become effective until April 7, 1933, marking the first legal sale of alcohol since Prohibition commenced in 1920. Subsequently, later that year, enough states ratified the 21st Amendment, bringing an end to Prohibition.
About a decade ago, enthusiasts of beer decided that this significant day deserved celebration, a sentiment still echoed today through platforms like the National Beer Day Facebook page. Social media has played a crucial role in amplifying the holiday's recognition and popularity.
Chugging The National Beer Day 2024 Deals
On National Beer Day 2024, various eateries and beer establishments are brewing up enticing deals. Here's a selection we've discovered. Remember to also keep an eye on your local businesses' social media channels for additional specials and promotions.
For example, Sea Island Shrimp House in San Antonio, Texas, is offering a $1.50 beer special throughout the entire day on Sunday, April 7th.
1. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings
Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, boasting 59 locations nationwide, is celebrating National Beer Day with a special offer. On Sunday, dine-in patrons can enjoy a 12-inch cheese pizza paired with a draft beer for just $15. Simply mention the offer to avail yourself of this deal.
2. Buffalo Wild Wings $5 Coors Light National Beer Day Deal
To commemorate National Beer Day on Sunday, April 7th, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a special deal at its 1,287 locations across the U.S. Enjoy 22-ounce glasses of Coors Light for just $5.
3. BurgerFi
Indulge in a cheeseburger and draft beer for $10 when dining in at select locations. Just mention the offer at the register to enjoy the deal!
4. City Brew Tours
In celebration of National Beer Day, City Brew Tours is extending a 10% discount on its in-person City Brew Tours (available in 20+ U.S. cities), the Beer of the Month Club (which showcases a different craft beer city monthly, delivered to your doorstep), and Holiday Advent Beer Boxes. Just use the code BEERDAY to take advantage of this offer.
5. Crooked Pint
At Crooked Pint Ale House, boasting 15 locations across the U.S., patrons can enjoy half-price taps on April 7th. Each of these locations offers between 20 to 36 tap lines featuring a selection of domestic, local, and seasonal beers.
6. Dog Haus: Upgrade Deal National Beer Day
On April 7th, at Dog Haus locations with biergartens, purchasing a pint of beer entitles you to an upgrade to a liter.
7. Dave & Buster’s
Enjoy $2 beers all day on April 7th while having fun playing games.
8. Johnsonville and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy Beer Brat
While beers are delightful by themselves, they truly shine when paired with food. Introducing a new culinary creation: The Summer Shandy Beer Brat, a fresh grilling sausage by Johnsonville infused with Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy beer. Available in packs of five for $6.99, these sausages can be found at leading retailers or purchased online at the Johnsonville Market Place.
9. Mr. Brews Taphouse: $8 flights for National Beer Day and beyond
Mr. Brews Taphouse, a chain of taphouses and restaurants with 14 locations across the U.S., will kick off its National Beer Day celebrations on April 7th. Throughout the week, enjoy $8 beer flights along with various other exciting daily promotions.
10. New Belgium and Tombstone's pizza flavored beer!
Tombstone Pizza and New Belgium Brewing, known for their Voodoo Ranger IPAs, have collaborated on a unique limited-edition beer: Voodoo Ranger I(Pizza)A, flavored like pizza.
Beginning April 7th, you can purchase two 4-packs of this beer for $49.99, which includes shipping. This offer is available for a limited time in select markets.
Tombstone has also recently introduced two new Tavern-Style pizzas to the market:
The Primo: Featuring pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, red onion, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese on a thin, buttery crust.
Let's Meat Up: Includes pepperoni, pork belly crumble, tomato sauce, cheddar, and mozzarella cheeses on a thin, buttery crust.
11. Razzoo's Cajun Cafe
Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, predominantly located in Texas with additional outlets in Oklahoma and North Carolina, offers an all-day beer special on draft selections for $4 per pint or $6 per mug.
12. Taco Bell Cantina
At participating Taco Bell Cantina locations, there's a special deal for National Beer Day: Purchase two beers and receive two free tacos.
13. Yard House $10 Half Yards for National Beer Day!
Yard House, with 90 establishments across the U.S., is offering $10 Half Yards – 32 ounces of select house beers – all day on Sunday, April 7th, in celebration of National Beer Day.
Known for its extensive selection of beers, with each location typically boasting 100 or more taps, Yard House is also engaging in festive activities on social media for the occasion. On Instagram, customers can DM a photo of their 21st birthday celebration, holding their first legal drink, to Yard House. The chain will then enhance the image by adding a better beer (served in a Half Yard glass). Additionally, individuals turning 21 on April 7th can DM Yard House (with proof of their birthday) to receive a special gift.
Let the festivities begin! Cheers to National Beer Day!