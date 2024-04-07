National Beer Day 2024 Deals: Sip, Savor, And Save! Raise Your Glass To History And Culinary Delights Across The US!

Tombstone Pizza and New Belgium Brewing, known for their Voodoo Ranger IPAs, have collaborated on a unique limited-edition beer: Voodoo Ranger I(Pizza)A, flavored like pizza.

Beginning April 7th, you can purchase two 4-packs of this beer for $49.99, which includes shipping. This offer is available for a limited time in select markets.

Tombstone has also recently introduced two new Tavern-Style pizzas to the market: