United States

Starbucks' New CEO Will Travel From California To Seattle To Work From Office

Starbucks’ new CEO Brian Niccol will not be required to relocate to the company's headquarters in Seattle when he joins the company next month.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol
Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol Photo: Pinterest/X
info_icon

Starbucks' newly appointed CEO, Brian Niccol, will not be required to relocate to the company's headquarters in Seattle. Instead, Niccol will continue residing in Newport Beach, California, and will commute to Starbucks' Seattle office via corporate jet, as revealed in an SEC filing last week.

Niccol, who will officially assume his role next month, will receive a base salary of $1.6 million annually, with potential for a performance-based cash bonus ranging from $3.6 million to $7.2 million. He is also eligible for annual equity awards valued up to $23 million.

This arrangement mirrors a similar deal Niccol negotiated with Chipotle when he became its CEO in 2018. At that time, Niccol, who had previously led Taco Bell, lived in Newport Beach while Chipotle was headquartered in Denver. The fast-casual chain later relocated its headquarters to Newport Beach three months after his appointment.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Release Date Revealed In Leak - Starbucks
Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date

BY Outlook International Desk

Starbucks has accommodated Niccol's remote work preference by setting up a dedicated office for him in Newport Beach, complete with an assistant of his choice. Despite this arrangement, Niccol is expected to work from the Seattle office at least three days a week, adhering to Starbucks' hybrid work policies. A company spokesperson emphasized that Niccol's primary office will be in Seattle, and he will spend a significant portion of his time traveling to engage with partners and customers globally.

Niccol's remote work setup underscores a growing trend where high-ranking executives negotiate flexible work arrangements that are not typically available to average employees. Raj Choudhury, a Harvard Business School professor specializing in remote work, notes that such arrangements are becoming increasingly common as companies strive to attract top talent in a competitive labor market.

"Executives are often granted more flexibility because companies need to offer attractive packages to secure their expertise," Choudhury explained. He pointed out that recent examples include Hillary Super, the new CEO of Victoria's Secret, who will also work remotely from New York City rather than the company's headquarters in Ohio.

Despite these instances, the broader implications for remote work at the executive level remain uncertain. Some CEOs, like Amazon's Andy Jassy and JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon, have enforced strict return-to-office policies, contrasting with the flexibility afforded to others.

Choudhury views Niccol's arrangement as a strategic move by Starbucks to leverage his proven track record in revitalizing companies. Under Niccol's leadership, Chipotle rebounded from a foodborne illness crisis and achieved a remarkable 773% increase in stock value during his tenure.

"Starbucks' decision reflects a smart risk to attract a proven leader," Choudhury said. "As more companies witness the benefits of such flexible arrangements, we might see a shift that could inspire broader flexibility across all levels of employment."

Laxman Narasimhan - x
Did Starbucks Ex-CEO Laxman Narasimhan's 6 PM Rule Cost Him His Job? Internet Speculates

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Honours Shared In Rain-Hit Day; PAK 158/4 (41 Overs) At Stumps
  2. ENG Vs SL: Sri Lanka Skipper Dhananjaya De Silva Says Extra Warm-Up Fixture Was Denied Before First Test
  3. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test, Toss Update: Sri Lanka Elect To Bat; Check Playing XIs
  4. Netherlands Vs United States Of America, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Toss Update: USA Elect To Field; Check Playing XIs
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Toss Update: Najmul Hossain Shanto & Co Field First In Rawalpindi - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister Says Jurgen Klopp's Principles Still Hold Under Arne Slot
  2. Manchester United Vs Brighton, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  3. Man City Stars Phil Foden And Khadija Shaw Win PFA Player Of The Year Awards In English Football
  4. Football Transfers: Chelsea Sign Joao Felix From Atletico Madrid In Permanent Deal
  5. Premier League: Top 10 PL Signings Of The 2024 Summer Transfer Window So Far
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  2. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  3. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  4. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  5. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Don't Worry...': Kolkata Doctor's Last Words To Parents Before Rape, Murder
  2. 'Will We Have To Protest To Register FIR?': Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lack Of Action In Badlapur Assault Case
  3. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: MHA Issues Letter To Bengal CS About CISF Deployment Amid Rising Protests
  4. PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Becomes 1st Indian PM To Visit In 45 Years
  5. Amid BJP Switchover Buzz, Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Hints At Floating New Political Party
Entertainment News
  1. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  2. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  2. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  3. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
  4. Michelle Obama’s Crisscross Monse Look Stuns At 2024 Democratic National Convention
  5. Who Are Cole And Ella Emhoff? What To Know About Kamala Harris' Stepkids
World News
  1. Commercial Ship "Not Under Command" After Repeated Attacks Target It In Red Sea: British
  2. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  3. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  4. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
  5. Michelle Obama’s Crisscross Monse Look Stuns At 2024 Democratic National Convention
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Becomes 1st Indian PM To Visit In 45 Years
  2. Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption
  3. MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines
  4. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Falls Instead Of Flying At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Bharat Bandh Over SC's Quota Ruling: Banks, Schools Mostly Open; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters In Bihar
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Honours Shared In Rain-Hit Day; PAK 158/4 (41 Overs) At Stumps
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: MHA Issues Letter To Bengal CS About CISF Deployment Amid Rising Protests