Starbucks' New CEO Will Travel From California To Seattle To Work From Office

Starbucks has accommodated Niccol's remote work preference by setting up a dedicated office for him in Newport Beach, complete with an assistant of his choice. Despite this arrangement, Niccol is expected to work from the Seattle office at least three days a week, adhering to Starbucks' hybrid work policies. A company spokesperson emphasized that Niccol's primary office will be in Seattle, and he will spend a significant portion of his time traveling to engage with partners and customers globally.